$869.06 Million in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will report sales of $869.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $871.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $867.00 million. Nielsen reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,110,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,879,000 after purchasing an additional 293,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,347,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $798,013,000 after buying an additional 202,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nielsen by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,110,000 after buying an additional 90,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nielsen by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,423,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.47. 3,953,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607,411. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.