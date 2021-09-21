982 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 982 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after buying an additional 2,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.1% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 66,533 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.31.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $202.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $117.25 and a 52-week high of $228.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.44. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.