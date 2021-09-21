AAR (AIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AAR (NYSE:AIR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect AAR to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AAR alerts:

AIR opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. AAR has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.75.

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Ross Boyce purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AAR stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 227,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of AAR worth $13,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.