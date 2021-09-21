abrdn plc Reduces Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

DGX stock opened at $154.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

