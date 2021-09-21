abrdn plc Sells 3,135 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 364.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE KMX opened at $138.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.60 and its 200-day moving average is $128.06. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $142.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.07.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,650,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.