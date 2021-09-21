abrdn plc Sells 4,129 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Dover by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,080,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after buying an additional 261,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $218,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $162.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $176.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.51.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.80.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

