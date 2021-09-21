Accenture’s (ACN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ACN. Cowen boosted their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $332.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.06. Accenture has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $345.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $2,506,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

