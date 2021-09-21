ACoconut (AC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $54,388.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000469 BTC on exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $528,746.35 and approximately $54,388.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00047981 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

