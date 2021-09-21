ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Short Interest Update

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ACRES Commercial Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised ACRES Commercial Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,273. The company has a quick ratio of 185.72, a current ratio of 185.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. ACRES Commercial Realty has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth $11,336,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $11,043,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 29.1% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 82,174 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $1,864,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

