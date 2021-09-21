ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Short Interest Up 29.3% in August

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 669,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $121,740.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 31,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $641,768.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,216,911.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 1,831.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 21,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 540.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,397,000 after buying an additional 1,428,949 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

