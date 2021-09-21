Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,894 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.0% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 13.1% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,892 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $655.09.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $646.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The company has a market cap of $307.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $637.92 and a 200-day moving average of $554.23.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

