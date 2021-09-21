Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,545,011 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29,468 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.0% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.79% of Adobe worth $5,004,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 38.7% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Adobe by 110.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,892 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $5.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $647.26. 42,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $637.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.23.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

