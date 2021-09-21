Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $133,850,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after buying an additional 1,282,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after buying an additional 947,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,208 shares of company stock worth $47,117,137 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

