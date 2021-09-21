Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $114.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

OTCMKTS:ATEYY traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.16. Advantest has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.84.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

