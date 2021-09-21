Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.53

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.53. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 6,281,114 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADXS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advaxis by 47.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,750,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,850,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis during the second quarter valued at $263,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 54.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 471,117 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 1,848.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 417,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 396,163 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 40.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 297,663 shares during the period. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

