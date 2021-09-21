Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.53

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.53. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 6,281,114 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.
Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.
Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)
Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.
