Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 578 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,187 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,954 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,382 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,647,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 383.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 371,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after acquiring an additional 294,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT opened at $85.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.38. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.93) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.39.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

