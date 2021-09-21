Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,623 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JHEM opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.