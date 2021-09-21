Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 12,644 Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,644 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in OFS Credit were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 54.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 17,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCCI stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $75.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.91. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $17.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.41%. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is currently 81.18%.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

