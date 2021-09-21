Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,674 Shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 46,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 159.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,062 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 2,438.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 643.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 22,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MILN opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.34. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $45.33.

