Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,117 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,518 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 46.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in Foot Locker by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.59.

NYSE:FL opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.34. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,697 shares of company stock valued at $12,436,587 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

