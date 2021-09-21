Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,000.00.

ADYYF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Adyen to a “sell” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $3,158.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,912.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,536.65. Adyen has a 52 week low of $1,662.96 and a 52 week high of $3,300.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

