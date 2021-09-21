Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.59.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEGXF. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.31 price objective (down previously from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.04 price objective (down previously from C$22.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.31 target price (down previously from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.31 target price (down previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th.

AEGXF stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

