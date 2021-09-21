Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Shares Down 2.3%

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $16.06. 1,636 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEGXF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.31 target price (down from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.31 price objective (down from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.31 price objective (down from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.04 price objective (down from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

