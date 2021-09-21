Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The stock has a market cap of $547.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

