AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.10. 2,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 80,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $91.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASLE. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AerSale by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the second quarter worth about $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

