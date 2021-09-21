AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.10. 2,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 80,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28.
AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $91.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AerSale Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLE)
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
