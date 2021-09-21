AGF Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,298,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 10,711.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

CHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of CHK opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of -1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $65.36.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -3.17%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.