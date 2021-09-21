AGF Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,746 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $4,724,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.1% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 37,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Exact Sciences by 46.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,200,000 after acquiring an additional 61,662 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $105.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The firm had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.