AGF Investments Inc. Invests $206,000 in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,965 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 785,283 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 629,415 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $49,282,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,303,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,288,000 after purchasing an additional 423,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.25.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $148.69 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 118.95, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.81.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

