AGF Investments Inc. Sells 114 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Toro by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toro by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 375,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toro by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The Toro stock opened at $101.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Toro Company has a one year low of $80.29 and a one year high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.69 and its 200 day moving average is $109.09.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

