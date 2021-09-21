AGF Investments Inc. Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Snowflake by 98.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Snowflake by 840.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $310.07 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.41. The firm has a market cap of $93.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.36.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total value of $31,497,767.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 1,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $305,262.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,530,261.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,179,693 shares of company stock valued at $331,455,486 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

