Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Raymond James

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGTI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agiliti from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Agiliti stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

