Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,320 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 1.4% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM stock opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average is $62.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.