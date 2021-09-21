Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $129.34 and last traded at $129.34. Approximately 3,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.04.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbus has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.27.
About Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)
Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.
