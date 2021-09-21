Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $129.34 and last traded at $129.34. Approximately 3,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.04.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbus has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,157 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $133,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

