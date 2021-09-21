Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $221.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to announce $221.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.55 million. Albany International reported sales of $212.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $901.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $894.67 million to $908.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $995.75 million, with estimates ranging from $983.28 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albany International.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of AIN traded down $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $75.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,642. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average of $84.37. Albany International has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $397,391,000 after acquiring an additional 158,620 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,582,000 after purchasing an additional 231,744 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,831,000 after buying an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Albany International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,272,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after buying an additional 46,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,352,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.