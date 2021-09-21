Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $215.48 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $253.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.95.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,992,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,242,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 20,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 34.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 45,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.