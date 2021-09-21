Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,727 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $215.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.06 and a twelve month high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.95.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.