Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALBO. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of ALBO traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.51. 7,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,739. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $606.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

