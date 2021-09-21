Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $40.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. raised their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ:ALEC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.75. 1,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,585. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79. Alector has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. Analysts expect that Alector will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $1,119,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,861,741.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $115,523.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,365 shares of company stock worth $8,289,791. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alector by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,412,000 after buying an additional 121,313 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Alector by 8.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,641,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,486,000 after buying an additional 359,236 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alector by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,092,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,238,000 after acquiring an additional 334,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Alector by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,323,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,224,000 after acquiring an additional 65,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Alector by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,102,000 after acquiring an additional 28,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

