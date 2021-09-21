Alerus Financial NA Acquires 413 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in American Tower by 9.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 78.8% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 30,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 126.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 152,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,380,000 after buying an additional 84,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $293.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

