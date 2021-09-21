Alerus Financial NA Acquires 968 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Alerus Financial NA increased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $62.05. 32,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

