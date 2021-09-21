Alerus Financial NA Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Alerus Financial NA grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research stock traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $585.95. 35,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,395. The company has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $300.70 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $608.94 and a 200-day moving average of $611.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.83.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

