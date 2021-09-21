Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

Get Allianz alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Commerzbank raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.58. 250,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,582. Allianz has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $33.52 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allianz (ALIZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.