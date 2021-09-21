AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Agustin Melian Sells 800 Shares of Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Agustin Melian sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $19,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Agustin Melian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Agustin Melian sold 18,586 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $371,534.14.

AlloVir stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AlloVir by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AlloVir by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AlloVir by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

ALVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

