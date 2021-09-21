Alpha Impact Price Reaches $0.0333 on Exchanges (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. Alpha Impact has a total market cap of $10.81 million and $1,537.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Impact coin can now be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Impact has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00067840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00173319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00111679 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.91 or 0.06988432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,759.61 or 1.00279060 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.83 or 0.00789919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Impact Coin Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

