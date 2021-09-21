Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,143 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Alphabet worth $953,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,846.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,794.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,746.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,450.48. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

