Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

ALTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,535 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $4,576,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,318 shares of company stock worth $29,652,287. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 48.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $15,711,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $2,621,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 15.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,845 shares of the software’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALTR traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $72.50. 3,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,826. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $39.37 and a 1-year high of $76.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -800.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.