Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Shares of ATUS stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.16. 4,574,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,401. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $278,310. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,096,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Altice USA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Altice USA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 44,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Altice USA by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,977,000 after purchasing an additional 511,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

