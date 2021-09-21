Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Altimmune posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

ALT stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 629,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.45. Altimmune has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $24.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

