Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,502 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Amcor were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 36.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 501,480 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 51.8% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 117,826 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 20.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 164.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,853 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

