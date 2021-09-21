American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 262 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $72,922,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 113,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,277,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,701,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TYL opened at $460.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.68 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $324.67 and a twelve month high of $498.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $480.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.58.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.16.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

